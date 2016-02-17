H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
North Brunswick 49, Croatan 33 F
West Bladen 25, East Bladen 61 (Lacey Suggs 27 points now 2,013 for her career)

Boys
West Bladen 73, Trask 68 F
West Brunswick 41, Hoggard 46 F
Laney 47, New Hanover 68 F

