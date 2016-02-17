H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Source: Raycom) High School Basketball Scoreboard (Source: Raycom)

Boys 
North Brunswick 75, Croatan 46 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, East Bladen 56 F
Clinton 72, Pender 65 F
West Bladen 60, Midway 56 F
Whiteville 58, West Columbus 42 
Fairmont 82, East Columbus 43 F
Red Springs 62, South Columbus 47 F

Girls
North Brunswick 48, SW Onslow 21 F
Clinton 70, Pender 17 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 48, Union 40 F
St. Pauls 35, Whiteville 22 F
East Columbus 55, West Columbus 26 F
South Robeson 54, South Columbus 41 F
New Hanover 59, South Brunswick 16 F
West Brunswick 30, Laney 43 F
Topsail 35, Ashley 57 F

Powered by Frankly