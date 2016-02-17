Glen Locklear leaving Ashley

Ashley High School is looking for a new athletic director. Glen Locklear is leaving the school to become the new principal at J.C. Roe School.

The J.C. Roe would serve as a school for students that are suspended from other local schools.

Locklear was hired in July at Ashley to serve as the school’s athletic director and assistant principal.

A search for a new athletic director and assistant principal will start immediately.

