Postseason High School Basketball Scores

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Hoggard - 79

Topsail - 64

West Brunswick - 72

South Brunswick - 55

Ashley - 48

Laney - 59

Union - 46

Trask - 72

Midway 

West Bladen POSTPONED to Tuesday 

Women

East Bladen - 57

Trask - 22

Midway

West Bladen   POSTPONED to Tuesday 

