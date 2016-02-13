Seahawks beat JMU for 20th win, extend winning streak

The UNCW men’s basketball team beat James Madison 86-78 extending its school-record winning streak to 11 games.

The Seahawks improve to 20-5 overall, 12-2 in the CAA and keep a hold of first place in the league standings. It’s the first-time that UNCW has reached the 20-win mark since 2008.

"I talk to a lot of people all week and they say you have won 19 games 11 in a row and I say that I am staying in the moment. People think that means coach doesn't care. I am excited I am happy with the direction of the program” said head coach Kevin Keatts.

Senior guard Crain Ponder led the way with 19 points. Chris Flemmings chipped in with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jordan Talley added 15. For Flemmings it’s his fourth double-double of the season.

UNCW hits the road next when they take on second-place William & Mary on Thursday, February 18th.

