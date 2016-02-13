H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Source: Raycom)

Boys
Wilmington Christian 74, Raleigh Christian 58 F
Coastal Christian 60, Fayetteville Academy 47 F
Parrott Academy 60, Harrells 54 F
West Columbus 53, East Columbus 52 F
Whiteville 54, South Columbus 33 F

Girls
Whiteville 45, South Columbus 26 F
East Columbus 58, West Columbus 12 F
Wilmington Christian 55, Hilltop 34 F
Harrells Christian 43, Coastal Christian 42 F

