High School basketball scoreboard

Girls
Laney 20, Hoggard 40 F
South Brunswick 44, Topsail 71 F
Ashley 39, West Brunswick 25 F
East Bladen 71, West Bladen 27 F
Boys
South Brunswick 72, Topsail 58 F
Trask 76, Pender 64 F
Laney 55, Hoggard 58 F
Ashley 45, West Brunswick 68
Wallace-Rose Hil 66, Clinton 61 F
