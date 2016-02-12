High School basketball scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School basketball scoreboard

Girls
Laney 20, Hoggard 40 F
South Brunswick 44, Topsail 71 F
Ashley 39, West Brunswick 25 F
East Bladen 71, West Bladen 27 F

Boys
South Brunswick 72, Topsail 58 F
Trask 76, Pender 64 F
Laney 55, Hoggard 58 F
Ashley 45, West Brunswick 68
Wallace-Rose Hil 66, Clinton 61 F

