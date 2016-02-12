UNCW holds off Elon for school-record 10th straight win

Jordan Talley hit late free throws to lead UNCW past Elon 86-82 at Trask Coliseum. The win was the Seahawks school-record 10th straight victory.

UNCW improves to 19-5 overall, and stay in first place in the CAA with an 11-2 league mark.

"You have to learn how to win all type of games. Elon is a good team a very dangerous team, that beat us off the dibble and in the paint” said UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts.

“They did a good job getting to the free throw line. Once we settled in we played good basketball. It was a night that we needed someone else to step up and Jordan Talley did a good job stepping up" said Keatts.

Talley led all scorers with 19 points, Denzel Ingram chipped in with 18, and Craig Ponder added 10.

The Seahawks get back on the court Saturday when they play host to James Madison at 3pm.

