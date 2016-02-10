Coastal Christians Brian Howell named WECT Athlete of the week

Coastal Christians Brian Howell is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week the senior scored 23 points and grabbed 8 rebounds against Cape Fear Academy. Two nights later he followed that up with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Fayetteville Christian, both wins for the Centurions.

