"A Closer Look" - Covil and Grange seeking House seat in District 20

Holly Grange and Tammy Covil, both Republican candidates running for North Carolina House in District 20, stopped by WECT Studios to discuss issues important to their campaigns.

They went back and forth about a wide range of issues, including education, business incentives, and what it really means to be a conservative.

When presented with a statistic that said North Carolina had a 15 percent teacher turnover last year, both agreed it was due to poor teacher pay.

"I don't think we have a funding problem in education," said Covil. "I think we have a funding allocation problem in education."

"I do agree we have a lot of money in the top in respect to education dollars and the money should go to the teachers," said Grange.

Both candidates said they do not support Common Core, the state-wide standard curriculum. Instead, they said they believe education should be de-centralized down to the local level.

The two did not see eye-to-eye when it comes to tax incentives in the state.

"I do not support them," Covil said. "What they're doing is sort of pitting states against each other I'm really uncomfortable with that."

Grange said she understands incentives are needed to keep North Carolina competitive.

"Incentives are horrible," Grange said. "However, they're a reality. We've lost a lot of business to other states."

The overall discussion was civil and straightforward, however, when Jon Evans asked the candidates what being a conservative really means, Covil and Grange couldn't agree. Grange said she believed it meant having smaller government, however Covil said that was ironic, considering one of her campaign donors was a proponent of Common Core.

"Common Core is, for all intents and purposes, big government intervention," Covil said.

Rep. Rick Catlin decided not to run for re-election to the District 20 seat. No Democratic candidates have filed to run, so the primary winner will likely be the new state legislator.

