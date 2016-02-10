UNCW men's basketball getting national respect

The UNCW men’s basketball team is getting some national respect.
The Seahawks (18-5, 10-2) receiving 4 votes in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll. This is the first-time this season that the Seahawks have received votes. But no the first-time in program history.
UNCW has received votes eight other times.
Thursday UNCW will put its 9-game winning streak on the line as they play host to Elon.
