Kim Crabbe inducted into Virginia-DC Soccer Hall of Fame

Kim Crabbe has played soccer at its highest level, now she is being honored for her play on the field. Crabbe was inducted into the Virginia-DC Soccer Hall of Fame. (Source: Kim Crabbe)

Kim Crabbe has played soccer at its highest level, now she is being honored for her play on the field. Crabbe was inducted into the Virginia-DC Soccer Hall of Fame.

Crabbe played her high school soccer at South Lakes High School. In 1985 she was a member of the NCAA National Championship team at George Mason.

She followed her college career up by being named the first African American women to be named to the US. Women’s National team.

Crabbe, who now calls Wilmington home uses the game she loves to give back to the community. She is the director of the Wilmington Hammerheads FC youth outreach program.

For more information you can visit the Virginia-DC Soccer Hall of Fame website.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All Rights Reserved.