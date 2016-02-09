H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
East Bladen 68, Union 15 F
Northside 65, North Brunswick 58 F
Laney 49, South Brunswick 26 F
Whiteville 49, South Robeson 47 F
Red Springs 58, South Columbus 30 F
West Brunswick 52, Topsail 46 F
Trask 42, Clinton 61 F
Ashley 42, New Hanover 52 F
Boys
Clinton 70, Trask 59 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 93, Pender 81 F
Northside 88, North Brunswick 51 F
Laney 59, South Brunswick 48 F
Red Springs 56, South Columbus 45 F
West Brunswick 74, Topsail 58 F
Ashley 52, New Hanover 64 F
