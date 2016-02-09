Hammerheads sign forward Austin Martz

Hammerheads Press Release

Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Hammerheads FC announced today the addition of forward Austin Martz to the 2016 USL regular season roster, pending FIFA ITC approval.

Martz who graduated from Georgetown last May, finished out his senior year with 4 goals, 3 assists and won the team’s Most Improved Player award. Martz also led the Hoyas to their first ever BIG EAST Championship Title. During his four years at Georgetown, his team won two Big East regular season titles and appeared in the sweet 16, elite 8, and the National Championship. Martz and his team even had the opportunity to train with Lionel Messi and Argentina's full national team.

After college, Martz signed his first professional contract with Pembroke Atleta FC in Malta’s top league, the BOV Premier League. While playing with Pembroke he tallied 5 goals and 2 assist in 16 matches and was named the BOV Premier League player of the month in August and October of 2015.

“The energy surrounding this season is already high,” said Martz. “Coach Briggs is bringing in a talented squad with a lot of players who don't want to settle for a good season — they want to be part of a great season. It's a new team for me, in a new league, and it’s a new opportunity for the Hammerheads to succeed. I can't wait to meet the guys, staff, and be involved with the fans and community!”

“Austin is a player whose directness and exceptional speed will make him a great asset for the team,” said Head Coach Mark Briggs. “He has scored a number of goals in Malta and I would expect the same In the USL.”