Flemmings 25 powers UNCW past Northeastern 90-73

Chris Flemmings scored a game-high 25 points as he led UNCW to a 90-73 win at Northeastern.
Flemmings, who was 11-11 from the floor, has now scored 20 or more points in 4 of the last 5 games. A total of five Seahawks scored in double digits. Craig Ponder finished with 16, and C.J. Bryce chipped in with 15.
The Seahawks led 40-39 at the half, and after the Huskies tied that game at 42 UNCW went on a 20-4 run to put the game away.
The win extends UNCW’s win streak to 9-games, the longest since 2006. They also improve to 18-5, 10-2 in league plays and keeps the top spot in the CAA standings.
Thursday night the Seahawks host Elon at 7pm. A win for UNCW would be the team’s 10-straight, the longest in program history.
