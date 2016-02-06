H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
South Columbus 41, St. Pauls 59 F
New Hanover 40, Hoggard 37 F
Ashley 43, Laney 40 F
West Brunswick 73, South Brunswick 31 F
Whiteville 48, East Columbus 31 F
North Brunswick 79, Dixon 76 F
Midway 55, Trask 74 F
Coastal Christian 72, Fayetteville Christian 59 F
Girls
East Duplin 34, Northside 57 F
Whiteville 25, East Columbus 39 F
North Brunswick 62, Dixon 50 F
Midway 39, Trask 35 F
Ashley 35, Laney 38 F
New Hanover 41, Hoggard 52 F
