Drexel downs UNCW women 71-57

UNCW’s Shatie Cole scored 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as Drexel beat the Seahawks 71-57 at Trask Coliseum.

The Dragon’s where led by junior Sarah Curran, who had a game-high 21 points. With the win Drexel improved to 12-9 overall, 8-2 in the CAA, and have now won 6 straight.

For the Seahawks they fall to 6-15 overall and 2-8 in league play after dropping their second straight game.

UNCW will try to bounce back Sunday when they play host to William & Mary at 2pm.

