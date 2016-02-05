Drexel downs UNCW women 71-57

UNCW’s Shatie Cole scored 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as Drexel beat the Seahawks 71-57 at Trask Coliseum.
The Dragon’s where led by junior Sarah Curran, who had a game-high 21 points. With the win Drexel improved to 12-9 overall, 8-2 in the CAA, and have now won 6 straight.
For the Seahawks they fall to 6-15 overall and 2-8 in league play after dropping their second straight game.
UNCW will try to bounce back Sunday when they play host to William & Mary at 2pm.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.