H.S. Wrestling scoreboard

Wrestling Duel Meets

4A East Finals 
Laney 25, Holly Springs 26 F

Laney 31, Jack Britt 30 F

3A East Final
West Brunswick 33, Morehead 34 F

West Brunswick 43, Havelock 27 F


1A East Finals 
Trask 12, Rosewood 67 F

Trask 40, South Davidson

