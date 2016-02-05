H.S. Wrestling scoreboard

Wrestling Duel Meets
4A East Finals
Laney 25, Holly Springs 26 F
Laney 31, Jack Britt 30 F
3A East Final
West Brunswick 33, Morehead 34 F
West Brunswick 43, Havelock 27 F
1A East Finals
Trask 12, Rosewood 67 F
Trask 40, South Davidson
