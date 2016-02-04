Ashley's Ryan Keller named WECT Athlete of the week

Ashley’s Ryan Keller is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week the senior scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against South Brunswick. Two nights later he followed that up with 20 points against Topsail, both wins for the Screaming Eagles.

