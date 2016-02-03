Area student athletes sign letters of intent

Area student athletes signed on the dotted line on Wednesday. National Signing day the first-time that students can signed letters of intent to Universities and Colleges to play sports.
Wallace-Rose Hill
Jhonta Wilson Football Louisburg College
Alex Lisnae Football Louisburg College
Johnnie Glaspie Football East Carolina
Keyshawn Canady Football East Carolina
North Brunswick
Jordan Howard Football UNC Pembroke
Latrell Hill Football Louisburg College
Mitch Layton Basketball NC Weslyan
Hoggard
Hunter Louthan Football Davidson
Melanie Post Tennis Wagner College
Mary Ormby Soccer Salem
Hannah Wagner Soccer Salem
Amy Darron Soccer Mount Olive Univeristy
Ashley
Kennedy Green Soccer Cape Fear C.C.
Sydney Parker Soccer Johnson & Wales
Lindsey Williams Soccer Carson Newman
Drew Walters Soccer Campbell
Carson Conklin Lacrosse Birmingham-Southern
Ryan Powell Lacrosse Coker College
Colton Smith Lacrosse Mars Hill University
Fletcher Steveson Lacrosse North Greenville University
Casey Conners Lacrosse Albertus Magnus College
Topsail
Joe Sculthorpe Football N.C. State
Codie Howell Football Carson Newman
New Hanover
Burke Estes Football Randolph Macon
