Area student athletes sign letters of intent

Area student athletes signed on the dotted line on Wednesday. National Signing day the first-time that students can signed letters of intent to Universities and Colleges to play sports.



Wallace-Rose Hill

Jhonta Wilson Football Louisburg College

Alex Lisnae Football Louisburg College

Johnnie Glaspie Football East Carolina

Keyshawn Canady Football East Carolina

North Brunswick

Jordan Howard Football UNC Pembroke

Latrell Hill Football Louisburg College

Mitch Layton Basketball NC Weslyan

Hoggard

Hunter Louthan Football Davidson

Melanie Post Tennis Wagner College

Mary Ormby Soccer Salem

Hannah Wagner Soccer Salem

Amy Darron Soccer Mount Olive Univeristy

Ashley

Kennedy Green Soccer Cape Fear C.C.

Sydney Parker Soccer Johnson & Wales

Lindsey Williams Soccer Carson Newman

Drew Walters Soccer Campbell

Carson Conklin Lacrosse Birmingham-Southern

Ryan Powell Lacrosse Coker College

Colton Smith Lacrosse Mars Hill University

Fletcher Steveson Lacrosse North Greenville University

Casey Conners Lacrosse Albertus Magnus College

Topsail

Joe Sculthorpe Football N.C. State

Codie Howell Football Carson Newman

New Hanover

Burke Estes Football Randolph Macon