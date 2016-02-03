H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Source: Raycom) High School Basketball Scoreboard (Source: Raycom)

Boys scoreboard
West Bladen 61, Pender 58 F
Laney 51, Topsail 37 F
Red Springs 65, West Columbus 53 F
Trask 69, East Bladen 49 F
Coastal Christian 65, Cape Fear Academy 37 F
Hoggard 39, Ashley 36 F
Whiteville 51,  St. Pauls 45 F
SW Onslow 82, North Brunswick 76 F
East Duplin 58, Dixon 53 F
New Hanover 78, South Brunswick 46 F
Fairmont 64, South Columbus 37 F
 

Girls 
East Bladen 67, Trask 30 F
Laney 41, Topsail 25 F
Coastal Christian 41, Cape Fear Academy 36 F
Ashley 55, Hoggard 45 F
North Brunswick 48, SW onslow 27
South Robeson 70, East Columbus 68 F
Pender 43, West Bladen 38 F
South Columbus 38, Fairmont 37 F
New Hanover 51, South Brunswick 36 F
Red Springs 60, West Columbus 41 F

Powered by Frankly