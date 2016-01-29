UNCW women end four-game losing streak

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Junior guard Jasmine Steele scored 17 points, including the eventual game-winning jumper with 18 seconds remaining, as UNCW ended a four-game losing streak by edging Towson, 53-51, in a thrilling Colonial Athletic Association game at Trask Coliseum on Friday evening.

The win, which also ended a seven-game home losing skid, upped the Seahawks’ record to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in the CAA. Meanwhile, Towson dropped to 5-14 overall and 2-6 in the CAA after suffering its fourth loss in a row.

Steele made 6 of 12 shots from the floor, including a 4-for-7 effort from three-point range, in addition to recording five assists and three rebounds. She scored five of her points in the final 1:16 as the Seahawks outscored Towson by a 17-13 margin in the final quarter.

Senior guard Shatia Cole posted a team-high 19 points in the victory for UNCW, making 8 of 14 field goal attempts while contributing five rebounds and five assists. Junior forward Jordan Henry grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded four blocked shots while sophomore guard Madison Raque scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Raven Bankston tallied a game-high 22 points for the Tigers in the loss, shooting 7-for-16 from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

How It Happened: After Towson took a 51-50 lead on a lay-up by sophomore center Daijha Thomas, Steele reclaimed a one-point advantage with 18 seconds remaining when she hit a jumper in the lane. The Tigers turned the ball over on the next possession, which led to Raque making one of two free throws for a 53-51 edge. Towson had one last chance to tie the game, but Bankston’s jumper was blocked by Henry with two seconds remaining.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW has won six straight meetings against the Tigers and leads the all-time series by a 19-9 margin … Seven of the last nine games in the series have been decided by three points or less … UNCW earned its first home win since defeating Jacksonville, 51-49, on Nov. 27 … Four of the Seahawks’ six wins this year have been decided by four points or less … In four career games against Towson, Cole is averaging 19.3 points per outing … Cole has scored in double figures in 9 of her last 10 games, including her last seven in a row … She was also honored before the game for reaching 1,000 points in her career … Steele tallied her fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last eight games … The Seahawks outrebounded Towson by a 35-34 margin … Henry posted her eighth game with 10 or more rebounds this season … Bankston scored 20 or more points for the seventh time this season.

