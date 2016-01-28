Hoggard's Jack Bagley named WECT Athlete of the Week

Hoggard’s Jack Bagley is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week Bagley averaged 21.5 points-per-game including a season-high 28 points in a triple overtime loss to Cape Fear Christian Academy.

The senior also rewriting the Hoggard record book setting the career mark for 3 pointers.

Tune in to WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.

Do you know an outstanding student athlete? Fill out the form below this story online or email jsmist@wect.com.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.