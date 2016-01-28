Mideastern Conference swim meet results - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Mideastern Conference swim meet results

Girls
1. New Hanover 313
2. Hoggard 260 (had won 15-straight conference titles)
3. Topsail 245
4. Laney 227
5. South Brunswick 204
6. Ashley 175
7. West Brunswick 20

Boys
1. Hoggard 331
2. South Brunswick 245
3. New Hanover 221
4. Topsail 207
5. Ashley 190
6. Laney 151
7. West Brunswick 125

