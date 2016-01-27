H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
West Brunswick 26, Laney 35 F
South Brunswick 24, Hoggard 61 F
Clinton 54, Pender 33 F
New Hanover 67, Topsail 42 F
Boys
South Brunswick 35, Hoggard 46 F
West Brunswick 64, Laney 63 F
Clinton 71, Pender 52 F
New Hanover 74, Topsail 43 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.