H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
West Brunswick 26, Laney 35 F
South Brunswick 24, Hoggard 61 F
Clinton 54, Pender 33 F
New Hanover 67, Topsail 42 F 

Boys
South Brunswick 35, Hoggard 46 F
West Brunswick 64, Laney 63 F
Clinton 71, Pender 52 F
New Hanover 74, Topsail 43 F 

