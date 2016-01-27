CAA men's basketball tournament moving to North Charleston

The Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament will have a new home.

The CAA has schedule a press conference for Thursday in North Charleston, South Carolina. The North Charleston Coliseum has confirmed that they will host the men’s basketball tournament starting in 2017.

Baltimore’s Royal Farm’s arena has hosted the tournament since it left Richmond in 2013. This is the third and final year of the contract to have the tournament in Baltimore.

This will be the first time that the North Charleston Coliseum has hosted a Division I tournament since the 2008 SonCon Tournament.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.