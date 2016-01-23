H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
Laney 42, Hoggard 36 F
Cape Fear Academy 34, SHS Cardinals 15 F
Topsail 48, South Brunswick 34 F
Ashley 44, West Brunswick 29 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 47, Trask 28 F
Boys
Wilmington Christian 47, Greenville Christian 33 F
Cape Fear Academy 61, SHS Cardinals 33 F
Topsail 51, South Brunswick 46 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 68, Trask 80 F
Laney 35, Hoggard 37 F/OT
Ashley 51, West Brunswick 62 F
