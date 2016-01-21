WCA's Austin Tart named WECT Athlete of the Week

Wilmington Christian Academy’s Austin Tart is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



Friday night, the senior scored 21 points in a 69-39 win over Faith Christian.

Tart has helped lead the Patriots to a 7-13 overall record, 3-3 in conference play.

