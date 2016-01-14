Cole and Glaeser join Hammerheads staff

Hammerheads press release

Wilmington, NC - Wilmington Hammerheads FC announced today that two former players will join their coaching and training staff for the upcoming 2016 USL regular season. Matt Glaeser has been appointed assistant coach and Troy Cole will be the team’s new athletic trainer and sports science director.

Glaeser joined the club in 2014 as a player and goalkeeper coach, a role he continued through the 2015 season. As assistant coach, Glaeser will assist with team operations on the field and in the front office. His duties will include helping run team training sessions, scouting players and opposition as well as working with the club’s goalkeepers.

“I enjoy the challenge of the competitive nature of the business and working with players and staff,” said Glaeser. “I am excited for the 2016 season and expect us to be competitive in our division and league. We are working hard to get the club to a high standard and produce results for our loyal fan-base.”

Troy Cole is taking on the dual role of athletic trainer and sports science director. As athletic trainer he will focus on providing strategies for the health and wellness of the players. This will range from treatment before and after training and games, on the field evaluation of injuries and player rehabilitation. As the sports science director, Cole will strive to optimize the physical performance of the team to ensure they are physically prepared to endure a long season in a tough league.

“As a player my focus had to be driven on doing as much as I could individually to improve the team’s performance,” said Cole. “On this side of the fence, I will place all of my time and energy in caring for the players. We, as a technical staff, are all passionate about creating a special feeling for anyone who wears the Hammerheads logo on their chest.”

The Hammerheads believe this transition will be a positive move for their upcoming season and the club’s future.

“We are very excited to have both Matt and Troy join the club as official staff on the team side,” said General Manger Jason Arnold. “Both have great playing backgrounds and strong understandings of the game. With their support to Mark Briggs and the players, we are putting ourselves in a great position to reach our goals in 2016.”

For more information regarding Wilmington Hammerheads FC, or to purchase season tickets, please contact (910)777-2111 or visit www.wilmingtonhammerheads.com.