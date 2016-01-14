Cape Fear women extend winning streak to 11

No. 15 Cape Fear CC 77 Lenoir CC 41

Nationally ranked Cape Fear Community College dominated from the opening tip and used a balanced scoring attack en route to a 77-41 victory over Lenoir Community College in women’s basketball action at the Schwartz Center on Thursday night.

Playing for just the second time in the New Year, the Sea Devils improved to 3-1 in conference and extended its win streak to 11 straight games.

“We got off to a good start tonight and that’s exactly what we were looking for after the week off,” said CFCC Coach Chris Harris. “Our defensive effort was there tonight, but now it’s time to turn our attention and begin to prepare for the biggest weekend of the season.”

Leshia Love led Cape Fear with 13 points and Desaree Green chipped in with 12 points. The Sea Devils held Lenoir Community College to the second lowest point total of the season.

No. 15 Cape Fear begins a two-game weekend road trip at No. 19 Louisburg College on Saturday, Jan. 16.