H.S. Basketball scoreboard

Girls
Laney 47, Ashley 48 F/OT
Hoggard 44, New Hanover 30 F
Pender 51, Trask 33 F
Boys
Laney 47, Ashley 40 F
Hoggard 53, New Hanover 58 F
Harrells 54, Coastal Christian 50 F
Pender 76, Trask 83 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.