H.S. Basketball scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Basketball scoreboard

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Source: Raycom) High School Basketball Scoreboard (Source: Raycom)

Girls 
Laney 47, Ashley 48 F/OT
Hoggard 44, New Hanover 30 F
Pender 51, Trask 33 F

Boys
Laney 47, Ashley 40 F
Hoggard 53, New Hanover 58 F
Harrells 54, Coastal Christian 50 F
Pender 76, Trask 83 F

Powered by Frankly