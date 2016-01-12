7th Annual Union High School MLK Jam
10:30 Union vs Coastal Christian
12:00 Laney vs Triton
1:30 Cape Fear Christian Academy vs Hoggard
3:00 East Carteret vs West Brunswick
4:30 Red Springs vs Hoke County
6:00 Westover vs North Brunswick
7:30 Whiteville vs Wallace Rosehill
