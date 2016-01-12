7th Annual Union High School MLK Jam - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

7th Annual Union High School MLK Jam

10:30    Union     vs    Coastal Christian
12:00    Laney     vs    Triton
1:30      Cape Fear Christian Academy    vs     Hoggard
3:00       East Carteret     vs     West Brunswick
4:30       Red Springs        vs    Hoke County    
6:00        Westover        vs    North Brunswick
7:30        Whiteville    vs     Wallace Rosehill

