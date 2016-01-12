Taublieb returns to Hammerheads for 2016

Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Hammerheads FC announced today the return of midfielder Zev Taublieb (pronounced tab-leeb) to the 2016 USL regular season roster.

Taublieb joined the club toward the end of the season last year after playing with Sacramento Republic FC. The rookie saw his minutes increase as soon as he arrived in Wilmington, playing in the clubs final six matches and starting in four of them. Taublieb had a successful first year in the USL which included scoring his first professional goal.

“I am looking forward to playing on a team lead by [Mark] Briggs,” said Taublieb. “Briggs brought out the best in me last year and I know he will find talented players who will work hard for themselves and each other. I think our potential this year has no limits and I’m expecting to make a fabulous run.”

“Zev came in last year and brought an energy and desire that impressed me,” said Head Coach Mark Briggs. “He set a bar for himself which deserved to be rewarded and now it’s about him pushing on and becoming an integral part of our team. “

Taublieb earned his stripes in Wilmington last season and is eager to return this year. “Community involvement is something that is very special to me,” said Taublieb. “I think it is important to be a leader on and off the field and I enjoy that that is something the Hammerheads push in their community. When I joined the club it was toward the end of the season last year and the team wasn’t doing well but everyone welcomed me with open arms. This allowed me to be myself and be confident in my play.”

The Hammerheads Front Office and Coaching Staff are actively recruiting talent for the 2016 USL season and expect additional player announcements to come soon.

