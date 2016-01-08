UNCW women fall at Delaware 67-59

NEWARK, Delaware – Led by a game-high 18 points from junior guard Erika Brown, including 13 in the first half, Delaware used a strong second half performance to break away from visiting UNCW and earn a 67-59 Colonial Athletic Association victory over the Seahawks at the Bob Carpenter Center on Friday night.

The win allowed the Blue Hens to snap a two-game losing streak while upping their record to 6-7 overall and 1-1 in the CAA. Meanwhile, UNCW dropped to 4-9 overall and 0-2 in the league after suffering its third consecutive loss.

In leading the Blue Hens to the victory, Brown made 6 of 13 shots from the floor and converted six of eight free throws while contributing three rebounds.

Freshman forward Hannah Friend came off the bench to equal her season high with 10 points after a 3-for-8 performance from the field, including a pair of three-point field goals. She also tallied six rebounds with two blocked shots and two steals.

Junior guard Naqaiyyah Teague and senior guard Shatia Cole each led UNCW with 16 points. Teague converted 7 of 12 field goal attempts, including a pair of tries from beyond the arc, while Cole was 6-for-18 from the field with a 4-for-8 showing from long range.

Junior forward Jordan Henry added 10 points with six rebounds and two blocked shots for the Seahawks, who lost at Delaware for the fifth straight time.

How It Happened: After falling behind by a 36-34 margin with 5:11 left in the third quarter, Delaware used a commanding 22-2 run over the next nine minutes to take a commanding 56-38 lead. The Seahawks trimmed the deficit to 64-57 with 1:26 left, but Delaware made three of six free throws in the final 36 seconds to secure the victory.

#SeahawkStats: Delaware leads the all-time series over UNCW by a 22-8 margin … The Blue Hens have won 10 of the last 11 meetings in the series … Cole has scored 10 or more points in three of her last four games … The Seahawks have hit at least one three-point field goal in 50 consecutive games after a pair of three-point field goals by Cole in the third quarter … UNCW matched a season high by making seven three-point field goals … The Seahawks were 7-for-16 from beyond the arc, including a 7-for-11 effort in the second half … UNCW outrebounded Delaware by a 38-35 margin, marking the fifth time in the last eight games the Seahawks have held the edge on the boards … UNCW is now 4-12 all-time at the Bob Carpenter Center, including a 3-11 mark against the Blue Hens.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Sunday, Jan. 10 at Towson • 1 p.m. • SECU Arena, Towson, Md.

Friday, Jan. 15 vs. Hofstra • 11:30 a.m. • Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, N.C.

Sunday, Jan. 17 vs. College of Charleston • 2 p.m. • Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, N.C.