Antonio King named ECU running backs coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. - First-year East Carolina Head Football Coach Scottie Montgomery officially announced the hiring of Antonio King as the Pirates' running backs coach Friday.

The appointment at ECU concludes an illustrious prep coaching career for King, who guided Durham Hillside High School to a run of six-straight PAC-6 titles and the 2010 North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 4A State Championship with a perfect 16-0 record.

He also captured PAC-6 Coach-of-the-Year honors in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, while earning Durham Herald-Sun top coaching accolades twice.

"Antonio's history developing student-athletes and leading young men is unparalleled," Montgomery said. "His ability to communicate, encourage and motivate is well-documented through the success of all the players he's touched. My respect for high school coaches in the state of North Carolina runs deep and Antonio’s addition to our staff is a testament to that.”

After joining the football staff at Hillside in 2005 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, King was promoted to the head coaching position prior to the 2009 campaign and produced a 72-20 (.783) overall mark and a PAC-6 ledger of 40-1 in seven seasons. He developed a total of 60 all-conference selections, including the league's offensive back, offensive lineman, defensive lineman and defensive back of the year who helped the Hornets to a 10-3 record in 2015.

King directed Hillside to 40-straight PAC-6 victories after falling to then-conference rival Southern Durham during his first year as head coach.

Recently, he was invited to serve as a coach in both the 2014 Semper Fidelis All-American Game and the 2015 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, where King helped the North Carolina all-star squad to a 54-39 win over South Carolina.

While working as an assistant at HHS under Ray Harrison, King played a key role in the turnaround of a Hillside program, that in 2006, posted its first winning season since 2000. In all, the Hornets were 33-8-1 from 2006 to 2008 and advanced to the playoffs each year. As quarterbacks coach, he tutored three unanimous All-PAC-6 signal-callers.

King began his collegiate playing career in 1993 as a quarterback at Howard before transferring to North Carolina Central in 1996. He earned his bachelor's degree in parks and recreation management from NCCU in 2005.

He holds memberships in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA).

King's appointment is Montgomery's seventh coaching hire, joining offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, defensive coordinator Kenwick Thompson, special teams coordinator Shannon Moore, defensive line coach Deke Adams, wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan and offensive line coach Geep Wade on the Pirates' staff. Additionally, Rick Smith was retained as secondary coach on Dec. 23.