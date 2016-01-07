Hammerheads sign Logan Miller

Hammerheads Press Release

Wilmington, NC – Wilmington Hammerheads FC announced today the addition of midfielder Logan Miller to the 2016 USL regular season roster.

Miller is a gifted young midfielder who is making the jump to the USL this season after playing one year in the USL PDL [Premier Development League] for the Kitsap Pumas. Last season Miller helped lead the Pumas to an undefeated regular season, the PDL Northwest Division Championship as well as the 2015 Ruffneck Scarves Cup.

“I’m excited to be taking the next step in my professional career by joining the Hammerheads and the USL,” said Miller. “The USL is a hard league to get into and I feel very lucky and fortunate. North Carolina is a great soccer state with a fantastic atmosphere and I expect Wilmington to be no different. I also got to know Head Coach Mark Briggs and I was very impressed by him, he is very knowledgeable and demands respect on the field.”

Miller is a versatile player who has played both midfield and center forward in his career. While playing with the Pumas last season he was the team’s leading scorer netting six goals while also adding two assists in 12 games.

“Logan impressed me at a combine in Fort Lauderdale with his desire and determination,” said Head Coach Mark Briggs. “He showed a hunger that I want in every Hammerheads player. He will be a valuable asset to the club this year and will push hard for a starting position.”

The Hammerheads front office and coaching staff is actively recruiting talent for the 2016 USL season and expects additional player announcements coming soon.