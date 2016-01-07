Haywood named WECT Athlete of the Week

Hoggard’s Emma Haywood is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week the senior was named the MVP of the Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament.



Haywood scored 11 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists in the Vikings 33-to-27 win over New Hanover in the championship game.



