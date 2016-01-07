Suns hit season-high 19 3s in 11-102  win over Hornets

By JOSE M. ROMERO

Associated Press



PHOENIX (AP) - Mirza Teletovic made five of the Suns' season-high 19 3-pointers as Phoenix ended a nine-game skid with a 111-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.



Brandon Knight added 18 points and seven assists for Phoenix, rookie Devin Booker had 17 points and 10 rebounds and T.J. Warren scored 17.



Kemba Walker had 25 points to lead the Hornets, who lost their fifth straight. Jeremy Lin and Marvin Williams each added 15 and Cody Zeller had 13 with 11 rebounds.



The Hornets trailed by eight at halftime but cut the lead to one, 78-77, on a pair of free throws by Walker with 3:02 to go in the third quarter. They took the lead 24 seconds later when Walker found Zeller for a dunk.

