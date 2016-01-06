High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
Wilmington Christian 52, North Myrtle Beach Christian 9 F
Ashley 43, Topsail 23 F
East Columbus 45, South Robeson 37 F
South Columbus 37, Fairmont 36 Fot
Red Springs 64, West Columbus 21 F
Coastal Christian 49, Cape Fear Academy 44 F
Hoggard 52, West Brunswick 17 F
New Hanover 40, Laney 31 F
Boys
Wilmington Christian 76, North Myrtle Beach Christian 62 F
Ashley 62, Topsail 42 F
Whiteville 60, St. Pauls 57 F
South Robeson 59, East Columbus 40 F
Fairmont 70, South Columbus 17 F
Coastal Christian 58. Cape Fear Academy 38 F
West Brunswick 55, Hoggard 54 F
New Hanover 57, Laney 41 F
