Lori Beth Adams named a CGA Player of the Year

Lori Beth Adams was named the Carolina Golf Association Women's Player of the Year (Source:WECT)

Former UNCW women's golf standout Lori Beth Adams has been named the Carolina Golf Association Women's Player of the Year.

In 2015, Adams qualified for the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club and finished third at the Carolina Women's Amateur and Sally Women's Amateur.

Adams was also granted status on the LPGA Futures Tour last August.

Award winners will be honored during Carolinas Golf Night and the CGA Annual Meeting at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, SC on Friday, February 19, 2016.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.