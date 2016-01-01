Cape Fear Holiday Challenge Scoreboard

4th Annual Cape Fear Academy Holiday Challenge Scoreboard
Girls
Wilmington Christian 51, South Brunswick 50 F
Harrells Chrisitan 33, West Brunswick 36 F
Cape Fear Academy 54, Trask 33 F
Boys
Wilmington Christian 33, South Brunswick 52 F
Harrells Chrisitan 52, West Brunswick 55 F
Cape Fear Academy 47, Trask 69 F
