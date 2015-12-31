Mitch Layton named WECT Athlete of the Week

North Brunswick’s Mitch Layton is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week Layton led the Scorpions to 3-straight wins. Layton filled up the stat sheet in the wins averaging 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks.

With the 3 wins North Brunswick improved to 6-6 on the season.



