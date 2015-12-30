New Hanover's Garrett Walston named AP All-State



RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The voting breakdown for the 2015 Associated Press all-state prep football team for North Carolina, as cast by 18 media members in voting results released Tuesday. Number of votes is in parentheses.



OFFENSE



QB_Chazz Surratt, East Lincoln (10)



RB_B.J. Emmons, Morganton Freedom (13)



RB_Tre Harbison, Shelby Crest (11)



WR_Jayden Borders, Shelby (13)



WR_Sage Surratt, East Lincoln (11)



WR_Cornell Powell, Greenville Rose (9)



TE_Thad Moss, Charlotte Mallard Creek (9)



TE_Garrett Walston, New Hanover County (9)



OL_Eric Douglas, Charlotte Mallard Creek (16)



OL_Harrison Gee, Burlington Williams (14)



OL_Sean Pollard, Southern Pines Pinecrest (12)



OL_Pete Leota, Asheville (10)



OL_Alex Gourley, South Iredell (5)



ATH_Aapri Washington, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter (3)



ATH_Bryse Wilson, Orange County (3)



DEFENSE



DL_Dexter Lawrence, Wake Forest (16)



DL_Zachary Pressley, Greensboro Dudley (12)



DL_Nick Coe, Asheboro (10)



DL_Dre Bell, Kings Mountain (7)



LB_Josh Brown, Charlotte Mallard Creek (10)



LB_Tharon Ingram, Charlotte Mallard Creek (7)



LB_Xander Gagnon, Charlotte Catholic (5)



LB_Dax Hollifield, Shelby (5)



LB_Aaron Ramseur, Shelby Crest (5)



DB_Desmen Robinson, Monroe (12)



DB_Jarvis Hutchins, East Rutherford (9)



DB_Marquill Osborne, Cornelius Hough (8)



DB_Diondre Overton, Greensboro Page (6)



SPECIAL TEAMS



K_Keith Duncan, Weddington (17)



P_Austin Kent, Charlotte Providence (13)



KR_Daniel Graves, Graham (10)

