New Hanover's Garrett Walston named AP All-State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The voting breakdown for the 2015 Associated Press all-state prep football team for North Carolina, as cast by 18 media members in voting results released Tuesday. Number of votes is in parentheses.
    
OFFENSE
    
QB_Chazz Surratt, East Lincoln (10)
    
RB_B.J. Emmons, Morganton Freedom (13)
    
RB_Tre Harbison, Shelby Crest (11)
    
WR_Jayden Borders, Shelby (13)
    
WR_Sage Surratt, East Lincoln (11)
    
WR_Cornell Powell, Greenville Rose (9)
    
TE_Thad Moss, Charlotte Mallard Creek (9)
    
TE_Garrett Walston, New Hanover County (9)
    
OL_Eric Douglas, Charlotte Mallard Creek (16)
    
OL_Harrison Gee, Burlington Williams (14)
    
OL_Sean Pollard, Southern Pines Pinecrest (12)
    
OL_Pete Leota, Asheville (10)
    
OL_Alex Gourley, South Iredell (5)
    
ATH_Aapri Washington, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter (3)
    
ATH_Bryse Wilson, Orange County (3)
    
DEFENSE
    
DL_Dexter Lawrence, Wake Forest (16)
    
DL_Zachary Pressley, Greensboro Dudley (12)
    
DL_Nick Coe, Asheboro (10)
    
DL_Dre Bell, Kings Mountain (7)
    
LB_Josh Brown, Charlotte Mallard Creek (10)
    
LB_Tharon Ingram, Charlotte Mallard Creek (7)
    
LB_Xander Gagnon, Charlotte Catholic (5)
    
LB_Dax Hollifield, Shelby (5)
    
LB_Aaron Ramseur, Shelby Crest (5)
    
DB_Desmen Robinson, Monroe (12)
    
DB_Jarvis Hutchins, East Rutherford (9)
    
DB_Marquill Osborne, Cornelius Hough (8)
    
DB_Diondre Overton, Greensboro Page (6)
    
SPECIAL TEAMS
    
K_Keith Duncan, Weddington (17)
    
P_Austin Kent, Charlotte Providence (13)
    
KR_Daniel Graves, Graham (10)

