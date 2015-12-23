No. 6 Xavier erases 18-point deficit, beats Wake 78-70

By JOEDY McCREARY

AP Sports Writer



WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Trevon Bluiett scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 6 Xavier beat Wake Forest 78-70 on Tuesday night in the Skip Prosser Classic.



Freshman Edmond Sumner added 13 of his season-high 21 points after halftime for the Musketeers (12-0). Debuting at the highest national ranking in school history, they trailed by 18 in the first half and 15 at halftime before shooting 59 percent in the second half.



Bryant Crawford had 16 points and fellow freshman John Collins added 11 for the Demon Deacons (8-3), whose best chance to tie it came when they trailed 69-67 and Crawford was called for charging - then given a technical foul.



After Myles Davis hit both free throws, Wake Forest came up empty on three straight possessions while trailing by four. James Farr then hit a big layup to make it a six-point game with 44.9 seconds left.

