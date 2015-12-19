Chattanooga uses strong second half to beat UNCW women 61-33

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Junior center Jasmine Joyner scored a game-high 16 points and added nine rebounds as Chattanooga (8-4) broke away in the second half to earn its third win in a row, a 61-33 victory over UNCW (3-6) at the Seahawks Hampton Inn Christmas Invitational at Trask Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Joyner made 5 of 14 shots from the floor and four of six free throw attempts en route to posting her fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last seven games. She also contributed four of the Mocs’ six blocked shots.

Sophomore guard Keiana Gilbert added 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field while junior guard Moses Johnson tallied a game-high 14 rebounds.

Junior guard Amber Reeves led UNCW with eight points and five rebounds while sophomore forward Rebekah Banks came off the bench to record a career-high 14 rebounds along with four points.

How It Happened: After battling to a 24-19 lead at the intermission, Chattanooga outscored the Seahawks by a 19-2 margin in the third quarter while holding UNCW to just 1-for-17 shooting from the field. Joyner and Gilbert combined to score 11 of the Mocs’ 19 points in the period.

#SeahawkStats: Ohio defeated East Carolina by a 64-61 margin in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday … Ohio and Chattanooga both finished the tournament with a 2-0 record … The Seahawks and the Mocs met for the first time since Dc. 17, 1993 … Chattanooga has won both of the meetings in the series … UNCW is now 16-16 all-time when hosting an in-season tournament … The Seahawks scored a season-high 15 fast break points … Banks has tallied 26 rebounds in her last two games … The Seahawks have tallied 45 or more rebounds in three of the last four games … Junior forward Jordan Henry posted her fifth double-digit rebounding effort of the season with 12 rebounds … UNCW tallied a season-high five blocked shots against Chattanooga … UNCW attempted a season-low four free throws … The Seahawks have lost four consecutive home games … The 33 points scored by UNCW are the fewest scored in a game by the Seahawks since Feb. 15, 2001 in an 83-32 loss at Old Dominion.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at North Florida • 3 p.m. • UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Thursday, Dec. 31 at Duke • 2 p.m. • Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Elon • 2 p.m. • Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, N.C.