Cape Fear C.C. women extend winning streak

Cape Fear Press Release

Women’s basketball

Cape Fear CC 70 Chattanooga State CC 68

The Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team earned its third result in as many days following a 70-68 victory in overtime against Chattanooga State Community College on Friday afternoon.

Jasmine Brown scored six of her game high 13 points in the extra frame, including the game winner. Destiny Campbell and De’najah Porter added 12 points in the result, while Monica Alexander chipped in with 11 points to put four Sea Devils in double figures.

“It’s big to win our third game in three days over a top tier Chattanooga State team,” said CFCC Coach Chris Harris. “I thought we had a chance to win it in regulation, but Chrystall Jerome's shot came up short as time expired, but knew going into overtime that we had the momentum.

Trailing by 11 in the second half, Cape Fear picked up its intensity on the defensive end of the floor and dominated inside the paint, scoring 38 points down low.

“It was a good win and good overall week for our program,” Harris added. “We’re looking forward to some time off to spend with family.”

The Sea Devils, ranked 18th nationally in this week’s NJCAA Division II Top 20 Poll, won their ninth straight game to improve to 9-1 overall. Cape Fear begins a three-game home stand to start the New Year in conference against Wake Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Men’s basketball

Cape Fear CC 73 Harford CCC 57

The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team finished a perfect week and grabbed a 73-57 win over Harford Community College to close its three-day tournament at the Brunswick Holiday Classic.

Heading into the Christmas break, Cape Fear moved to 12-5 overall and get the next few weeks off before returning to the floor on Jan. 5.