Lampkins leads Bobcats past UNCW women

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Led by 21 points and 10 rebounds from junior guard Quiera Lampkins, Ohio surged to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 75-59 victory over UNCW in the second game of the Seahawks Hampton Inn Christmas Invitational at Trask Coliseum on Friday afternoon.

The win, which was the Bobcats’ third in the last four games, elevated the Bobcats’ record to 6-3 on the season. Meanwhile, UNCW dropped its record to 3-5 after suffering its third loss in the last four games.

Lampkins, who posted her first “double double” of the season, made 9 of 16 shots from the floor and both of her free throw attempts en route to her third consecutive 20-point performance. She also contributed four steals and an assist.

Senior guard Kiyanna Black scored a game-high 26 points for the Bobcats, shooting 10-for-18 from the field, including a 5-for-11 effort from long range. She also added five rebounds with a game-high five steals.

Junior forward Hannah Boesinger came off the bench to score 10 points by connecting on four of seven field goal attempts while adding six rebounds.

The Seahawks were led by junior guard Naqaiyyah Teague, who recorded her first “double double” of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Jordan Henry chipped in 14 points with seven rebounds while junior guard Amber Reeves scored 10 points with six rebounds.

How It Happened: The Bobcats broke away from a 6-6 tie in the opening three minutes of the game by scoring 13 of the next 15 points to take a commanding 19-8 lead they did not relinquish. UNCW battled to close within a 66-57 margin with 3:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Ohio secured the victory by scoring 9 of the final 11 points.

#SeahawkStats: Chattanooga defeated East Carolina in the opening game of the doubleheader on Friday by a 72-61 margin … Ohio and UNCW met for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign … The Seahawks hold a slim 4-3 advantage in the all-time series … Teague now has four “double double” efforts in her career … Teague’s 19 points are the most scored by a UNCW player this season … Sophomore forward Rebekah Banks came off the bench to tally a career-high 12 rebounds for the Seahawks … Senior guard Shatia Cole, who scored four points against Ohio, reached the 900-point mark for her career … A transfer from Coastal Carolina, she has scored 349 points in two seasons at UNCW … The Seahawks set a season high by grabbing 49 rebounds against the Bobcats … They have tallied 125 rebounds in the last three games … UNCW set season highs for free throws made (16) and attempted (32) … Ohio tallied a season-high 11 steals … Lampkins has scored in double figures in five consecutive games.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Saturday, Dec. 19 vs. Chattanooga • 2 p.m. • Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, N.C.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at North Florida • 3 p.m. • UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Thursday, Dec. 31 at Duke • 2 p.m. • Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.

- www.uncwsports.com -