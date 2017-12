Here is the schedule for the 22nd Annual Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament December 28-30 on the campus of UNCW. Games will be played at Trask Coliseum and Hanover Hall.

Girls

Mon., Dec. 28

Game 1: New Hanover vs. High Point Andrews, 11 a.m. Trask Coliseum (UNCW)

Game 2: Laney vs. Socastee, SC, 12:30 p.m. Hanover Hall (UNCW)

Game 3: Hoggard vs. West Florence, SC, 2 p.m. Trask Coliseum

Game 4: Ashley vs. Conway, SC, 3:30 p.m. Hanover Hall

Tues., Dec. 29

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon Trask Coliseum

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m. Trask Coliseum

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m. Trask Coliseum

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. Trask Coliseum

Wed., Dec. 30

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon Hanover Hall

Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 1:30 p.m. Hanover Hall

Game 11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. Trask Coliseum

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m., Trask Coliseum

Boys

Mon., Dec. 28

Game 1: Laney vs. Cary, 11 a.m. Hanover Hall (UNCW)

Game 2: New Hanover vs. T.C. Williams, VA, 12:30 p.m. Trask Coliseum (UNCW)

Game 3: Ashley vs. Summerville, SC, 2 p.m. Hanover Hall

Game 4: Hoggard vs. Roger Bacon, OH, 3:30 p.m. Trask Coliseum

Tues., Dec. 29

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m. Hanover Hall

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m. Trask Coliseum

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m. Hanover Hall

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. Trask Coliseum

Wed., Dec. 30