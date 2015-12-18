Cape Fear wins at Brunswick Holiday Classic

Women’s basketball

No. 18 Cape Fear CC 70 Harford CC 67

The nationally ranked Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team picked up its most impressive win of the season following a 70-67 victory over Harford Community College on day two of the Brunswick Holiday Classic in Bolivia.

Chrystall Jerome hit 14 of her team-high 19 points in the second half to help the Sea Devils overcome an 11-point deficit at the break. Trailing 34-23 heading into the third quarter, Cape Fear battled back to grab their eight straight result.

“We put in a gutsy performance today,” said CFCC Coach Chris Harris. “Playing without three players because of final exams, we were short on bench players and I’m just really excited about the way our team responded after being down for the first time all season at halftime.”

The Sea Devils went 17 of 22 from the free throw line in the victory, improving to 8-1 overall. Cape Fear closes the 2015 portion of their schedule with a quick turnaround against Chattanooga State Community College on Friday. Tip-off on day three of the Brunswick Holiday Classic is set for 10 a.m.

Men’s basketball

Cape Fear CC 81 Caldwell Tech 62

Coming off a six-point victory last night on day one of the Brunswick Holiday Classic, the Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team cruised to an 81-62 victory over Caldwell Tech.

The Sea Devils moved to 11-5 overall and close the year against Harford Community College at 4 p.m. on Friday.