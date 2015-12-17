High School Swimming Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Swimming Scoreboard

High School Swimming

Seahawk Natatorium

Girls 

1. New Hanover 107
2. Hoggard 78
3. Topsail 58
4. Ashley 47

Boys 

1. Hoggard 126
2. Ashley 58
3. Topsail 57
4. New Hanover 49

Brunswick C.C.

Girls

1. Laney 106
2. South Brunswick 97
3. West Brunswick 14

Boys
1. South Brunswick 115
2. Laney 66
3. West Brunswick 42

