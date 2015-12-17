High School Swimming Scoreboard

High School Swimming
Seahawk Natatorium
Girls
1. New Hanover 107
2. Hoggard 78
3. Topsail 58
4. Ashley 47
Boys
1. Hoggard 126
2. Ashley 58
3. Topsail 57
4. New Hanover 49
Brunswick C.C.
Girls
1. Laney 106
2. South Brunswick 97
3. West Brunswick 14
Boys
1. South Brunswick 115
2. Laney 66
3. West Brunswick 42
